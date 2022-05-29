Comparing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Rover Group alerts:

This table compares Rover Group and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30%

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 8.99 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -4.49 European Wax Center $178.68 million 9.20 -$3.41 million $0.12 215.92

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rover Group and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 85.52%. European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Rover Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.