Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Down 32.1% in May

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Digital Acquisition (CDAQW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.