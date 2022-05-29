Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Down 32.1% in May

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

