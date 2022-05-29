Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $3,409,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

