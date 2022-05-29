Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
