Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $7,106,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $2,757,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.