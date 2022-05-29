ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ContraFect by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.