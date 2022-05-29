Contrasting BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mesoblast and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -982.76% -17.07% -13.23% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -274.80% -45.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 62.95 -$98.81 million ($0.76) -4.75 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.85 million ($0.76) -1.71

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mesoblast and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 211.63%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Given BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mesoblast.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection; Rexlemestrocel-L to treat advanced chronic heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

