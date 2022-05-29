Contrasting Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rare Element Resources and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -57.12% -48.52% Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -29.58 Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.31 $8.03 million $0.12 15.42

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.