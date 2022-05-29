Contrasting NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NextEra Energy and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $90.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.76, suggesting that its stock price is 676% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 8.97% 11.49% 3.68% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 8.91 $3.57 billion $0.74 104.64 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Aqua Power Systems (Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

