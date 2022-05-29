Contrasting Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) & Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and Asensus Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.79 -$59.80 million ($2.77) -1.21 Asensus Surgical $8.23 million 11.70 -$62.46 million ($0.28) -1.45

Vapotherm has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vapotherm and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 1 2 1 0 2.00 Asensus Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 67.41%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Asensus Surgical.

Risk and Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -70.49% -97.73% -42.21% Asensus Surgical -890.51% -34.04% -31.03%

Summary

Vapotherm beats Asensus Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera for laparoscopic procedures. Its products also comprise instruments and other products, including 3mm diameter instruments, 3mm and 5mm hooks, and articulating instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

