Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

