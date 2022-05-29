Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in May

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CLABF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
Core One Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
