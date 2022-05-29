Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in May

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLABF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

