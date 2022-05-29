CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

