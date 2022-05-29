Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.84 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 461,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 168,503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 430,969 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 145,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

