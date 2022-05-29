Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Covestro from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Covestro from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.50 ($62.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Covestro from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of COVTY opened at $22.58 on Friday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

