CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.