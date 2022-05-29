Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

