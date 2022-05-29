Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

CMCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -46.57%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.