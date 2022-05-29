Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 468,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $7.40 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

