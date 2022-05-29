Critical Analysis: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Honest and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 1.01 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -7.12 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Honest and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.41, indicating a potential upside of 169.52%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Honest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

