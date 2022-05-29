Critical Analysis: Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) versus FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

This table compares FS Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 25.20% 13.42% 1.44% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FS Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $133.89 million 1.79 $37.41 million $3.76 8.07 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 3.03 $11.42 million N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of FS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FS Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 36.59%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 21 full bank service branches and 10 home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.