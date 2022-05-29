Critical Comparison: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) vs. Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 8.42 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -4.31 Nevro $386.90 million 3.95 -$131.36 million ($3.90) -11.12

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beauty Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beauty Health and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nevro 2 8 4 0 2.14

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $26.11, suggesting a potential upside of 78.35%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $86.91, suggesting a potential upside of 100.39%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Nevro -35.25% -38.02% -20.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Nevro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

