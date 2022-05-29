Critical Comparison: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.05%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Hagerty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.43 billion 6.92 $65.87 million N/A N/A Hagerty $619.08 million 6.05 -$46.36 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 5.21% 61.16% 5.20% Hagerty N/A N/A -5.11%

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Hagerty on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

