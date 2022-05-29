Critical Comparison: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get S&W Seed alerts:

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares S&W Seed and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for S&W Seed and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

S&W Seed presently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 294.23%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 322.47%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.64 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.97 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats S&W Seed on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.