Critical Contrast: Lightning eMotors (ZEV) versus Its Rivals

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lightning eMotors to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors’ peers have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million -$100.77 million -2.90 Lightning eMotors Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 72.93

Lightning eMotors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lightning eMotors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lightning eMotors Competitors 1070 2623 3028 165 2.33

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 183.94%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Lightning eMotors Competitors -12,601.68% -7.44% -1.32%

Summary

Lightning eMotors peers beat Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

