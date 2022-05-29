Critical Contrast: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 120.02%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Marin Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 1.34 -$12.94 million ($0.91) -2.31 NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.00 N/A N/A N/A

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -54.70% -39.79% -30.03% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Marin Software on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

