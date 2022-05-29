Critical Contrast: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

This table compares Redwood Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 39.78% 12.87% 1.31% Urstadt Biddle Properties 35.22% 13.83% 4.90%

Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Redwood Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 2 4 1 2.86 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.22%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Redwood Trust pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $575.00 million 2.14 $319.61 million $1.89 5.40 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 4.90 $47.28 million $0.90 18.04

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.