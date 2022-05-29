Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRECF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

