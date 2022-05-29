Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CRECF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.65.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
