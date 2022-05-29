Critical Review: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.4% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accolade and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $310.02 million 1.40 -$123.12 million ($2.01) -3.22 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.39 $54.49 million $0.21 21.10

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accolade and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 7 7 0 2.50 Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $21.07, indicating a potential upside of 225.68%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.45%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -39.72% -22.57% -13.49% Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76%

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

