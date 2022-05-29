Critical Survey: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99% UpHealth -234.49% -20.99% -13.53%

This table compares Mitesco and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 311.95 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.82 UpHealth $123.79 million 0.91 -$340.90 million ($2.55) -0.31

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitesco and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

UpHealth has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 973.72%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Mitesco.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UpHealth beats Mitesco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

