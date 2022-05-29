Critical Survey: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) versus ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and ITEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.06 $1.22 billion $0.82 58.90 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinduoduo and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 4 7 0 2.64 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $68.11, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than ITEX.

Risk & Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 8.40% 15.76% 6.48% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinduoduo beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ITEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

