Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

