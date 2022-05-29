Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.