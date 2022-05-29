CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Head-To-Head Contrast

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.09%.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Worksport -2,598.03% -34.32% -31.74%

Risk & Volatility

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 0.00 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Worksport $300,000.00 111.64 -$7.90 million ($0.70) -2.81

CurAegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

Summary

CurAegis Technologies beats Worksport on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Worksport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

