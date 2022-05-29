Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

