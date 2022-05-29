CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CytRx stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20.

Get CytRx alerts:

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.