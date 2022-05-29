D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493 shares of company stock worth $261,266 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

