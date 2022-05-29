Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

DTRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

