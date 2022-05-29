Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

DTRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.