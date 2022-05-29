Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Danaher reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $266.49 on Thursday. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day moving average is $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

