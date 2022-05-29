Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after buying an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 397,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.