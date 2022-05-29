Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Critical Review

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daseke and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 4.64% 68.94% 6.91% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Volatility and Risk

Daseke has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daseke and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.56 billion 0.31 $56.00 million $1.06 7.17 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Summary

Daseke beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

