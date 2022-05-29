Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DKDCW stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

