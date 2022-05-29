DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

