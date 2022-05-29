DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.05. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 578.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.