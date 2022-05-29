DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.16. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.