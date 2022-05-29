Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $18.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $18.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $21.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.69 on Friday, reaching $271.85. The company had a trading volume of 405,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,658. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

