Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.61. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $7,478,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,730,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,019. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

