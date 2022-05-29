Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in May

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231. Denka has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.
Denka Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denka (DENKF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.