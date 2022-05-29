Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. 127,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.06. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

