Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 47.5% in May

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFFN. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 40,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,750. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

